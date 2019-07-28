Princeton man involved in northeast Missouri crash

A northeast Missouri resident was hurt when the car she was driving was hit from behind by a vehicle operated by a Princeton man.

Forty-year-old Crystal King of Alexandria was taken to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri with minor injuries. The driver of the other car, 35-year old Landon Brown of Princeton, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened on Friday afternoon on Highway 136 near Wayland in far northeast Missouri when Ms. King had slowed the westbound car she was driving to make a turn when it was hit from behind.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and both occupants were wearing seat belts.