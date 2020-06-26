Princeton man injured after pickup strikes tree

A Princeton man sustained moderate injuries when the pickup truck he drove ran off the road and struck a tree one mile south of Princeton the morning of Thursday, June 25th.

A private vehicle transported 56-year-old Charles Olson to the Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton.

The truck traveled north on U. S. Highway 65 before running off the right side of the road. Olson allegedly overcorrected and returned to the road before the vehicle ran off the left side. The truck traveled down an embankment, went airborne, struck the tree, and came to rest on the south side of U. S. 65. The vehicle was totaled.

The Patrol notes Olson did not wear a seat belt.

