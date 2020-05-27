Princeton man facing four felonies including assault and kidnapping

A Princeton man faces four felonies after an incident Friday. Online court information shows 32 year old Jackie Duane Beaman has been charged with first degree endangering the welfare of a child—first offense—no sexual contact, second degree domestic assault, second degree kidnapping, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Bond has been set at $10,000 cash or corporate surety, 10% allowed, with special conditions. Beaman is next scheduled for the Associate Division of Mercer County Circuit Court June 2nd.

A probable cause statement says a victim stated Beaman had placed her in a choke hold, making it difficult for her to breathe, and slammed her on the ground several times, causing the victim back pains. Beaman is accused of preparing a homemade firearm to fire, displaying the weapon, and pointing it at the victim. He also allegedly placed a juvenile into a trash can and took away the victim’s cell phone, preventing her from contacting emergency services for assistance.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 49 Shares