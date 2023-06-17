Princeton man dies in crash three miles north of Trenton involving UTV and motorcycle

A Princeton man died in a crash three miles north of Trenton on Friday afternoon, June 16th, involving a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) and a motorcycle.

According to the Highway Patrol, the driver of the motorcycle was identified as 69-year-old Bruce Cassidy. Emergency medical services transported him to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the UTV was listed as 79-year-old Matthew S. Gibson from Trenton who was not injured during the crash.

Both vehicles were traveling north on U.S. Highway 65 when the UTV reportedly decelerated and began to make a left turn onto Route A. The motorcycle collided with the rear of the UTV, causing the UTV to spin off the west side of the road. The motorcycle skidded, overturned, veered off the east side of the road, and came to rest on its side.

The Patrol noted that Cassidy was wearing a safety device, while Gibson was not.

Assistance was provided by Grundy County EMS, the Grundy County coroner, and the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District.

Bruce Cassidy’s death marks the second traffic fatality investigated by the Patrol in Grundy County this year.