Princeton High School to hold homecoming activities next week

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Princeton High School will hold homecoming activities next week.

Coronation will be held at a community pep rally and bonfire at Eddie Allen Field on October 6 at 8:30 pm. Senior class attendants are Kyla Coffman and Kaleb Thomas, Lauren Krohn and Logan Smith, and Kinslee Stokely and Luke Kelly. Junior class attendants are Megan Spencer and Hunter Foster. Sophomore class attendants are Grace Kelly and Gavin Power. Freshman class attendants are Addy Henke and Cooper Boxley.

The homecoming parade will start at the Princeton High School on October 8 at 2:15 in the afternoon. The parade route will travel to the square and back. A pep assembly will be held in the gym after the parade.

The varsity football team will play Polo on October 8 at 7 pm and the homecoming dance will be held in the elementary school commons after the football game.

Related