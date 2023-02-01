Princeton High School Student Council to sponsor benefit fundraiser for Elementary School Principal Wes Guilkey

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Princeton High School Student Council will sponsor a benefit for Elementary School Principal Wes Guilkey, who has been diagnosed with colon cancer. Games for Guilkey will be held before and during the Princeton basketball games against Albany on February 7th.

A soup supper and silent auction will start that evening at 5:15. Attendees can pay and eat what they want for the supper. At least 10 items are to be auctioned. Auction items include a $100 Mercer Hometown Market gift card, a five-day South African Hunting Safari, and a $100 Girdner Post and Lumber gift card.

A concession stand will open at 5:30.

The Princeton High School girl’s game will start at 6 pm, and the boy’s game will begin at 7:30. Chuck-A-Duck will be held at halftime of both games.

A raffle drawing for an AGM Rattler TS-35-384 Thermal Riflescope will be held after Chuck-A-Duck during the boy’s game. The drawing will be live-streamed on Facebook.

The silent auction will end at halftime of the boy’s game. Anyone interested in donating items to the auction during Games for Guilkey on February 7th should contact Becci Shew or Rachael Sticken with the Princeton School District. Shew’s email address is [email protected]. Sticken’s email address is [email protected].

