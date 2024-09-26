Princeton High School prepares for Homecoming events

Princeton High School will celebrate its Homecoming next week with a series of activities for students and the community. The event will begin with a bonfire on October 2nd at 7:30 p.m., where the Homecoming king and queen will be crowned.

The king candidates for the Homecoming Court are seniors Clay Evans, Ethan Rhoades, and Cooper Boxley. Competing for the title of queen are seniors Macey Lewis, Addy Henke, and Hanna Allnutt. In addition to the king and queen, attendants representing other grade levels include freshmen Ellie Guilkey and Bowe Ussery, sophomores Kassidi Alderson and Hunter Lowrey, and juniors Chanse Glenn and Macey Johnson.

The highlight of the week will be the Princeton Homecoming football game against Albany, scheduled for October 4th at 7 p.m.

The Homecoming Week festivities will conclude with a dance on October 5th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

