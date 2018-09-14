Princeton High School Alumni Association to hold reunion

Outstanding alumni awards will be presented at the Princeton High School Alumni Association All School Reunion Sunday.

The reunion and annual meeting will be held at the Senior Center on the Princeton Square at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. The meeting will also include a report on scholarship recipients, a report from Superintendent Jerry Girdner, and a proposed bylaw amendment.

Members of the Class of 1968 in attendance will be recognized for celebrating their 50-year reunion and that year’s state championship football team.

All Princeton High School graduates are encouraged and invited to attend the All School Reunion.