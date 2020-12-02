Princeton graduate presents $15,000 gift to be use in construction of new ball fields

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Kathy Thompson of the Princeton High School Class of 1973 presented a $15,000 check to be used for the construction of the new ball fields in Princeton.

The Princeton Ball Association, City of Princeton, and Princeton R-5 School District are working to relocate the softball and baseball complex from the lower Mercer County Fairgrounds to the west side of the U. S. Highway 136 and Route FF intersection. The new location will move the fields out of the floodplain and the current from the Weldon Fork of the Grand River.

Community members, alumni, and grants are funding the project, which will include three fields, a parking lot, and a concessions/storage building.

Anyone who would like to donate to the new complex should contact the Princeton School District Office. Judy Derry-Mahoney of the PHS Class of 1960 has pledged to match donations up to $150,000.

