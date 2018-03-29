Princeton FFA takes first place in Livestock Career Development event at North Shelby School

Princeton FFA placed first in the Livestock Career Development event Wednesday at the North Shelby School invitational judging with Meadville placing second and Chillicothe fifth among the top five.

Individually, the highest ranked judge of livestock was Kasey Waterman of Meadville. Among others in the top ten for livestock were Zach Trout of Chillicothe 2nd; Soyer Wimer of Princeton 5th; Audrey Martin of Meadville 5th; Payton Goodin and Logan Krohn of Princeton were 7th and 8th.

Princeton had an FFA team finish 2nd in judging of meats and Trenton had a team that finished 7th. Individually, Princeton students Vivian Allen and Kylie Willet were 2nd and 4th in meats.

Also in the North Shelby judging, Gilman City FFA had teams finish in fourth place for both dairy foods and farm management. Robyn Snuffer of Gilman City was 5th high individual in dairy foods. Milan took 5th place in farm management with Kati Stafford finishing 7th.

