Princeton FFA nabs first place in five events at Savanna Ag Day

Princeton high school FFA members continue to do well in area judging competitions leading up to next month’s state FFA convention.

Out of 16 categories in the Savanah Ag Day judging Monday the Princeton FFA chapter had teams capture first place in five career development events. Princeton was the top-ranked team at Savannah in meats, livestock, horses, dairy cattle, and in FFA knowledge.

Trenton FFA chapter had a team win first place in the ag sales category and other teams placed second in dairy cattle and with the judging of meats.

Among other first-place results involving teams from FFA chapters of this are: Gilman City won first in farm management; Hamilton took first in ag mechanics, and North Harrison of Eagleville captured top honors in forestry.

