Princeton FFA competes at Lathrop Contest Day

Princeton FFA Results from the Lathrop Contest Day on Monday, March 12 include five first-place team finishes in different categories of competition.

Dairy- 1st Lindsey Batson- High Individual; Lauren Cox- 4th and Jaelyn Thomas- 5th

FFA Knowledge- 1st Tyler Richter- High Individual; Justin Rhoades- 2nd; Jacob Blanton & Charlee Prentice- 3rd (Tie)

Horses- 1st Logan Hanson- High Individual; Kennedy Norton- 3rd; Logan Dunkin- 4th; Lacie Lewis- 6th

Meats- 1st (by 229 points) Kylie Willett- High Individual; Vivian Allen- 2nd; Brylee Williams- 3rd

Soils- 1st Mario Vargas- High Individual; Travis Buckler- 4th; Jared Leeper- 6th

Trenton FFA teams included 2nd in dairy cattle; and 2nd in meats. Kayli Crawford was 2nd in meats;

Gilman City FFA had a team take 2nd in farm management;

Grundy R-5 of Galt was 4th in farm management;

Meadville had the 1st place judging team in livestock;

Chillicothe had a team place 2nd in FFA knowledge;

North Harrison of Eagleville was 1st place in forestry; 3rd place in horses, meats, dairy cattle and poultry

Other Lathrop results individually involving area students include:

Payton Craig of North Harrison 1st in forestry; Addison Burns of Gallatin was 3rd.

Felisha Orndorff of Jamesport was 2nd in horses.

In farm management: Kati Stafford of Milan was 1st and Riley Still of Gilman City 3rd.

In Livestock judging, Meadville students Audrey Martin and Kasey Waterman were 1st and 3rd.

Gage Sperry of Gilman City was 3rd in soils.

Connor Christenson of Winston won 1st place in entomology.

Kami Gibson of North Harrison FFA was 2nd in poultry judging.

