Princeton FCCLA to honor veterans at event on Friday

The Princeton FCCLA is set to honor Veterans Day on Friday, November 10, in the Princeton Elementary School gym.

The event will kick off at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by refreshments. Representatives from the VFW will elucidate the importance of the 13 folds of the American flag, and a 21-gun salute will be performed outdoors as the event’s finale. Performances by the school band and choir, as well as the students from the 4-6 elementary music class, are scheduled.

All area veterans are cordially invited to attend.