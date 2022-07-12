Princeton City Council votes to retain water system

Local News July 12, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Princeton in Mercer County Missouri
The Princeton City Council voted to stay with its own water system after a public hearing July 11th regarding its water system connection.

City Clerk Cory Willett reports the hearing was to decide to connect to Rathbun Lake or continue with upgrades to Princeton’s facility and produce and distribute its own water. The council plans to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds and use the funding to complete the project.

Grundy County Lumber’s bid was accepted for lumber to build concession stands at the baseball fields. The bid was for $86,513.95.

Willett notes the council originally accepted a bid from Girdner Lumber, even though the bid was higher, to support a local business. That bid was for $90,821.13. However, the Department of Natural Resources would not accept Girdner Lumber’s bid because it was higher.

Bids on fencing at the ball fields will be accepted until July 27th.

The council voted to invest $500,000 into the ball fields for lighting and part of the fencing costs. This is with the Princeton School’s commitment to lease the fields to cover the cost.

A new computer system, server, and security system was approved from Jared Andrews for $10,954.70.

Eleven service contracts were approved for Calamity Jane Days. They totaled $11,850.

Ray Morley made an offer on property at 419 Casteel Street. The offer was not accepted at this time. The council wants to talk to the county clerk about back taxes on the property.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

