Princeton City Council votes to forbid parking on the east side of Hickory Street

The Princeton City Council voted Monday evening, October 5th to not allow parking on the east side of Hickory Street between Main and Hickland streets.

That is according to City Clerk Corey Willett, who notes former City Clerk Danette Snapp was taken off bank signature cards. New Deputy City Clerk Lisa Colson was added to the cards.

Removed playground equipment will be put up for bid.

The council approved a service contract for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for $800 for the band Hired Gun. The band played at an event Saturday sponsored by the chamber.

