Princeton City Council to contribute funds to Rotary Club project

The Princeton City Council agreed Monday evening to contribute to the Princeton Rotary Club purchasing a welcome sign.

City Clerk Danette Snapp reports the Rotary discussed a grant they received for approximately $2,600 for a welcome sign, but about $4,100 would not be covered for the sign. Rotary has one year to install the sign, and the club plans to place it near the Great Western Bank.

The council approved Judy Woodward and Donna Herdrich’s request for the Princeton Chamber for $500 of band tax money to use for Saturday Night Live this Saturday, July 13, 2019. Pat Mead and Cowboy Country are scheduled to play at the bandstand.

James Miller was reelected to the Princeton Housing Board for four years.