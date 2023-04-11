Princeton City Council releases results of meeting held on April 10th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council on April 10th approved waiving utility deposits for a building the Mercer County Area Development Corporation is taking over.

Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain reports the corporation is taking over the building that formerly housed Zippitys. The building will continue to be used as a thrift store.

The council approved continuing to use MPR as the city’s insurance broker and allowing the broker to change the insurance provider from Cigna to UMR. Approval was also given to McClure Engineering sending methodology for rate structure and new ordinance to the Department of Natural Resources.

Tim Jackson with Metron Meter discussed new water meters, and software the company has, and gave a bid proposal.

New Princeton City Council members were sworn in. They were Jimmie Rogers and Peggy Constable.

