Princeton City Council greenlights tax levy hike

The Princeton City Council gave the nod to an increase in the tax levy on August 14. Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain announced that the levy has been set at $.999 for general revenue, with an additional 10 cents ($.1) designated for the band tax. This brings the total to $1.099 for every $100 of assessed valuation.

In other financial decisions, the council greenlit the allocation of band funds to the Princeton Chamber of Commerce specifically for the Calamity Jane Pageant and Calamity Jane Days. The pageant is set to receive $400, while Calamity Jane Days has been allotted $1,500. Residents and visitors can look forward to the festival on the third weekend of September.

Council Member Tony Johnson received the council’s approval to serve as the mayor pro tem. In this role, Johnson will step in during any meetings the mayor cannot attend.

Additionally, the Conflict of Interest Ordinance received the council’s stamp of approval.

In response to a request from Deloris Ferguson, the council agreed to waive mowing fees for a property adjacent to hers.

However, when Russell and Karen Trainer inquired about a city-owned property on Park Street, the council opted to take no action at this time.

