The Princeton City Council decided Tuesday evening to carry out a contract with Anderick, Evans, Lewis, Figg, and Battagler Law Firm of Trenton for attorney services.

City Clerk Danette Snapp says Tara Walker was serving as Princeton’s City Attorney as part of the law firm, but she recently started her own law office.

The council approved a service contract for $2,000 with the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for a night of entertainment February 9th.