Princeton City Council approves wastewater system upgrades

The Princeton City Council passed a resolution on February 12 regarding upgrades to the city’s wastewater system.

Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain reported that Philip Wilson from McClure Engineering discussed the water ordinance. The Department of Natural Resources approved the specifications for bidding. City Clerk Cory Willett received approval to sign the due diligence documents for the project.

The Princeton Arena Association requested to take over the lease of the old ball fields to create camping spots, which the council approved.

A service contract worth $6,000 was approved for the fair board to hire Members Only for a performance at the fair on July 19.

McLain mentioned that the Princeton School District reported a water leak and requested the city to forgive a portion of its water and sewer bill. The leak in the school’s system was found to be caused by a city water leak. Consequently, the council agreed to forgive the excess charges on the school’s water and sewer bill beyond its average usage.

The city plans to list two trucks and one tractor for sale on Purple Wave.

Additionally, the city is seeking a seasonal employee for mowing duties this summer.

