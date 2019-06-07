Princeton City Council approves three service contracts

The Princeton City Council approved three service contracts at a meeting Thursday evening.

City Clerk Danette Snapp reports Mike Homedale received a $1,000 service contract for the band Hired Gun to perform at the Calamity Jane Days Car Show September 22nd.

A $500 service contract was approved for Gina Finney and the Quarterback Club for the football team to host a karaoke event for Back to School Night at the fairgrounds July 26th from 5 to 7 o’clock.

The third service contract was for $400 and went to Kelly Bertrand and the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for the band Kattywampus to play during an event at the ballfield the evening of July 4th. Snapp says the event will include free watermelon and fireworks. If it is raining July 4th, the makeup day is July 6th.

The council approved firework permits for Jeff Power and Bill Heck and a resolution was adopted regarding a hazard mitigation plan through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.