Princeton City Council approves service contracts, sets cleanup, hears updates

The Princeton City Council approved multiple service contracts during its meeting on September 9.

One contract, presented by Seth Davis with the Mercer County Fair, allocated $3,000 to have the band Dirt Road Addiction perform at the fair building on October 26.

Another contract, presented by Kelly Bertrand with the Princeton Chamber of Commerce, was approved for $1,450 to cover additional entertainment for Calamity Jane Day. The funding includes $500 for the Princeton Band, $300 for Kathy Hullinger and her daughter Jodi, $200 for the Milan Emerald Regiment, and $150 each for Felisha Bertrand, Karla Meinke, and Tammy Hart.

The council also approved plans for a fall citywide cleanup, set for November 1-3, pending confirmation from Rapid Removal. This is contingent on the trash removal company being able to work within the proposed dates.

Concerns regarding Rapid Removal’s service were brought up by Bertrand, who reported that residents had complained about trash not being picked up around the square. Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain stated that she would contact Rapid Removal to verify if trash was being collected and confirm the specific time the service operates on Friday mornings.

City Superintendent Greg Goodknight provided updates on ongoing water projects. He reported that new water mains have been installed on Ballew Street, Cain Street, and around the square. While the water tower project is nearly complete, with only cleanup remaining, the water plant project has yet to begin. Contractors have a year to complete these projects.

Post Views: 33