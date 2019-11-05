Princeton City Council approves service contracts for Christmas events

The Princeton City Council approved two service contracts on Monday evening for Christmas-related events.

City Clerk Danette Snapp reports one service contract was for 14 hundred dollars for nine to 10 entertainers for a music show at the Cow Palace Saturday (November 9th) evening from 5 to 8 o’clock to benefit an Angel Tree.

Admission will be free to the event, and attendees can eat and pay what they want for a meal.

The other service contract was for $15 for Kelly Bertrand and the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for a band to play when Santa comes to town on the evening of December 7th at 5 o’clock.

The Princeton City Council also revised and adopted a gas ordinance.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares