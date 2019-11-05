Princeton City Council approves service contracts for Christmas events

Local News November 5, 2019 KTTN News
Princeton in Mercer County Missouri

The Princeton City Council approved two service contracts on Monday evening for Christmas-related events.

City Clerk Danette Snapp reports one service contract was for 14 hundred dollars for nine to 10 entertainers for a music show at the Cow Palace Saturday (November 9th) evening from 5 to 8 o’clock to benefit an Angel Tree.

Admission will be free to the event, and attendees can eat and pay what they want for a meal.

The other service contract was for $15 for Kelly Bertrand and the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for a band to play when Santa comes to town on the evening of December 7th at 5 o’clock.

The Princeton City Council also revised and adopted a gas ordinance.

Post Views: 0
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News