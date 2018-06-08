Princeton City Council approves service contract requests

The Princeton City Council approved service contract requests, liquor licenses, and fireworks permit at its meeting Thursday evening.

Deputy City Clerk Corey Willett reports the council approved the Mercer County Fair Board’s request for a service contract for the Country Style Band for $1,000. The council approved the Princeton Chamber of Commerce’s request for a service contract for the Ambassador Band for $500.

Service contracts were also approved for the Country Band and other local music for $650, Mac McComas and Danny Gentry for $280, and the Jordan Crouse Band for $240. Willett reports the council approved liquor licenses for Snappy’s, Crossroads, Dollar General, Chiefs, Mo’s Spirits, and Casey’s. Firework permits were approved for Jeff Power and Bill Heck.

Danny Derry’s request to use the upper parking lot of the Princeton City Hall for the Calamity Jane Shoot Out was also approved. Willett says the Mercer County Library in Princeton will hold a pool party to celebrate the end of its Summer Reading Program July 20th.

