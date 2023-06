Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council approved a service contract for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce on June 13th.

Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain reports the contract was for $900 for music for the Fourth of July. The music is to include a band and three local talents.

A fireworks permit was approved for Bill Heck. The council approved Superintendent Greg Goodknight’s purchase of a new truck.

