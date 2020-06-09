Princeton City Council approves farmers market on square

The Princeton City Council the evening of Monday, June 8th approved a farmers market using the Princeton Square Saturday mornings. City Clerk Danette Snapp reports the farmers market has been meeting Saturdays but not within the city limits.

The council also approved the Princeton Chamber of Commerce using the ball field for a July 4th event. The council wants the chamber to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines at that time.

Liquor licenses were approved for Snappy’s, Chiefs, Casey’s, the Dollar Store, Crossroads, and Mo’s Spirits. Fireworks permits were approved for Jeff Power and Bill Heck.

Building permits were approved for Tammy Hart and Ethan Stewart. Snapp says one building permit involved building a deck. The other involved adding onto an existing building.

A public hearing was held for a Community Development Block Grant Princeton is working on with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Mackenzie Manring of the planning commission talked about needs and concerns of the community.

Karee Cunningham was swore in as a new council member. Also sworn in were Tony Johnson as a council member and Mayor Kurt Meighen.

Cunningham was added on to the bank signature cards at the Great Western Bank.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 64 Shares