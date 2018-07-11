Princeton City Council approves contracts for entertainment at Calamity Jane Days

The Princeton City Council approved service contracts at its meeting Tuesday evening.

City Clerk Danette Snapp reports the approved service contracts included one for $2,500 for five shows of a melodrama at Calamity Jane Days.

Three service contracts were approved for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce. Those included one for $150 for the National Anthem to be sung at Calamity Jane Days, one for $250 for the Calamity Jane Pageant and one for $400 for the band Liquid Funshine to perform for Music on the Square August 4th, which is sponsored by the Princeton Chamber.

Snapp notes Calamity Jane Days will be held September 14th through 16th.

The council also approved a service contract for the senior center for $240 for live music for senior citizens Friday evening.

