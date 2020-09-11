Princeton City Council approves contracts for Calamity Jane Days

The Princeton City Council the evening of Thursday, September 10thapproved service contracts for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for Calamity Jane Days September 18th through 20th.

Deputy City Clerk Corey Willett reports the service contracts included $500 for the marching band, $400 for football team karaoke, $400 for the Shoot-Out Gang, $200 for the Steadfast band, $150 for Chris Daughtry, and $75 for Karl and Jane Schroder.

Mercer County Health Department Administrator Gina Finney addressed concerns regarding COVID-19 at Calamity Jane Days.

Another service contract was approved for National Hispanic History Month for $400. Willett says that event will include music and is scheduled for October 3rd.

Tiffany Igou with the Mothers Club plans to hold a Trunk or Treat on the Princeton Square the afternoon of October 31st from 2 o’clock to 4:30.

The city council adopted a new employee handbook. A building permit was approved for Gary Vanderpool to build a garage-type building.

Phillip Wilson with McClure engineering recommended a bid award for test well drilling. Willett says the Department of Natural Resources has to approve the bid before the city council can.

Mercer County Area Development wants to have a community garden on a lot that is city-owned.

Mercer County Sheriff Stephan Stockman mentioned his office has received complaints about four-wheelers being driven around town. That is not allowed, and he said he would enforce that.

