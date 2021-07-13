Princeton City Council approves contracts for Calamity Jane Day

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council July 12th approved service contracts for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for Calamity Jane Days totaling $6,850.

City Clerk Cory Willett reports the service contracts included $750 for the Real Beals for after the Friday night tractor cruise and $750 for that Saturday, $250 for gospel music, $500 for the shoot out gang, $1,500 for the melodrama, $100 for Mic-O-Say, $50 for the National Anthem, $100 for Carl Schroeder, $1,500 for bands marching the in the parade and performing in the battle of the bands after the parade, $1,000 for Hired Gun after the wine walk, $250 for musical entertainment after the pageant, and $100 for Chuck Herdrich.

The council renewed an agreement with the chamber for the chamber to apply for recreation tax money. A building permit was approved for Farmers Bank. The bank plans to build a new building on Grant Street. A conflict of interest ordinance was adopted.

The city will look into obtaining three properties to demolish. Those properties are 402 Broadway, 700 North Broadway, and 419 Casteel. Willett notes 419 Casteel burnt down recently.

There were complaints about a junk yard at U. S. Highways 136 and 65.

Related