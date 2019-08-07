Princeton City Council approves contracts

The Princeton City Council approved two service contracts at a meeting Monday.

Deputy City Clerk Corey Willett reports the contracts were for a One Man Band for $750 and to Kelly Bertrand for a band for the tractor cruise during Calamity Jane Days.

The council adopted ordinances regarding the conflict of interest and a flood plan. Willett says the flood plan ordinance involves flood maps and what to do if it floods.

Dean Howery told the council he wants to give his property to the City of Princeton because he does not live in the city to maintain his property.