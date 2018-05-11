Princeton City Council approves contracts

The Princeton City Council approved three service contracts at its meeting Thursday evening.

Deputy City Clerk Corey Willett reports the council approved a $100 service contract for the Boy Scout Mic-O-Say dancers to perform at the Calamity Jane Days, $750 for a singing magic show, and $750 for The Real Beals one-man band show.

The council also approved building permits for Chrissy Weber and Vickie and Jerry Luper and Willett says the council discussed unkempt properties that need to be mowed. The City of Princeton will send out letters about the unkempt properties.

