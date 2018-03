The Princeton City Council approved a service contract Thursday evening for a performance at the Calamity Jane Days Car Show.

The service contract was approved for Mike Homedale for the Nace Brothers.

The council discussed Rapid Removal’s contract, which expires May 6 and will accept bids for trash removal. Bids are due by the next meeting, which is April 10th.

The council also reviewed results from a health department assessment.

