Princeton City Council approves contract for bands and change order for water project

The Princeton City Council on Monday, May 10, approved service contracts for bands and a change order for a water project.

City Clerk Cory Willett reports one service contract was for the Country Buddies for $900 for the citywide garage sales this past weekend. The other was for the Point of No Return for $1,000 for an event on the square on May 29th.

The change order involved a price adjustment for test wells. Willett says not as much drilling had to be done, so the cost was less than expected. The original contract price was $132,619. The change order was a decrease of $27,250.

There was a notice to abate for 307 Casteel Street due to the house being in disarray. The council discussed what the intent was of the new property owner, Joe Ryan. Ryan said he was working towards rehabbing the house.

There was a dog bite on Hazelwood Street. The dog is on a 10-day quarantine for a rabies check and then will have to be removed from town.

