The Princeton City Council approved the use of the small shooting range at the former city dump area for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at its meeting Monday evening.

City Clerk Danette Snapp reports the sheriff wants to use the area to qualify deputies two times each year.

The council also approved a One Drive fundraiser for the 4-H. Snapp says individuals can test drive vehicles for the fundraiser at Barnes Baker of Trenton May 18th from 9 to 3 o’clock.