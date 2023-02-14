Princeton City Council approves $6.00 increase in minimum gas rate

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council approved an increase in the minimum gas rate on February 13th. City Clerk Cory Willett reports the minimum gas rate will be increased to $14.75 due to the gas being taken over by USDI. The new rate will be effective in March. The previous rate was $8.75.

The council approved service contracts. One was for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for $1,500 for the Riker band at a Mothers Day event on May 13th. The other service contract was for the Mercer County Fair Board for $2,000 for Centerline at the county fair on July 14th.

The council approved Philip Wilson with McClure Engineering submitting a new State Revolving Fund application to keep Princeton in compliance.

The city was approved to enter into treasury banking at the First Interstate Bank.

Resident Fonda Shipley brought up parking issues on Main Street. A two-hour time limit may be put into place for parking on Main Street.

