Princeton City Council adds cybersecurity insurance to city policy

The Princeton City Council, on June 10, approved adding cybersecurity liability insurance to the city’s blanket policy with Higginbotham Insurance. It will cost an additional $2,000 per year for the coverage.

Approval was given to Jerry Girdner to submit a $50,000 Recreation Tax application for playground equipment for the new ball fields on behalf of the City of Princeton.

The council approved Donna Herdrich’s request for a variance on a building permit regarding a house. The current city ordinance requires 20 feet from the street to the building; Herdrich’s property is currently 12 and a half feet.

A fireworks permit was approved for Bill Heck to sell fireworks from June 20 to July 5.

The council approved amending the budget by $7,000 for gas meter replacement costs due to an increase in price from last year’s quote received from Wesco.

City Superintendent Greg Goodknight reported that a payment request for $19,000 was submitted to the Department of Natural Resources for the water tower project. Tank Pro, the contractor that won the bid for the project, will start bringing equipment up to begin the project.

Goodknight said the council needed to decide what the city would charge for the dump trailer rental for city limit residents. The council agreed on a $200 flat rate. The cost covers a $65 minimum fee up to one ton plus fuel, labor, and mileage. Additional tonnage over the first ton will cost an additional $65 per ton.

