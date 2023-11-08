Princeton Chamber of Commerce to host “Santa’s Christmas Party”

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will host “Santa’s Christmas Party” in December. The event will be held at the senior center in Princeton on December 2nd from 5 to 7 p.m.

Photos with Santa and The Grinch will be available. The Princeton High School Band will perform and children will be able to shop for gifts that are $5 or less.

There will be crafts, storytime, treats, and hot chocolate. Smithfield also donated sandwiches for Santa’s Christmas Party on December 2nd.

Those attending may bring a letter to Santa and place it in Princeton’s North Pole Express for mailing.

