Princeton Chamber of Commerce schedules Spring Banquet

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will hold its Spring Banquet in April.

The event, along with a cooking contest, will be held April 20th at the Hal England Center in Princeton with the chamber providing pulled pork sandwiches and drinks.

For the cooking contest, the public is asked to take salads or desserts with each being judged, with prizes awarded for first, second, and third place.

In other news from Princeton, the theme for Calamity Jane Days in September will be “Mercer County Pride.” The Grand Marshal has been chosen but not yet confirmed.

The Chamber is extending an open invitation to anyone who would like to use the Princeton Bandstand on Saturday mornings to sell crafts, produce or have garage sales. There is no charge and it is on a first come, first served basis.

Princeton’s annual garage sale and clean-up day will be held the first weekend of May. To have a garage sale listed on the fliers and in the newspaper, the cost is $5. Contact Donna Herdrich.

The Chamber and attendees of the Great Northwest days in Jefferson City expressed appreciation to Donna Herdrich for doing the PowerPoint presentation for the event.

The next chamber meeting will be April 12th, at 12 noon at the Senior Center in Princeton.

