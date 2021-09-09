Princeton Board of Education to meet September 13

Local News September 9, 2021 KTTN News
Princeton R-5 School District website 2021 -2022
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will get a ball field relocation update next week. The board will meet in the high school library on September 13, 2021 at 5:30 in the evening.

The agenda also includes the special education program review, annual board member training, and a coop bus agreement with the Newtown-Harris School District. A closed session is also on the agenda for the Princeton R-5 Board of Education’s meeting on September 13th for legal actions, real estate, employees, and records.

