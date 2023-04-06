Princeton Board of Education to meet on Wednesday, April 12th

Local News April 6, 2023 KTTN News
Princeton R-5 School District Website
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will hold a reorganizational meeting and regular meeting next week. Both will be in the high school library on April 12th.

The reorganizational meeting will start at 5:30. It will include the certification of election results, declaration of adjournment of the old board, reconvening of the new board, and swearing-in of new members. There will also be the election of the board president and vice president as well as the appointment of the board secretary and treasurer.

The regular Princeton Board of Education meeting will follow. Its agenda includes approval of a bid for a refrigerated salad bar, the proposed tuition, a summer school grant opportunity, and an audit contract proposal. The agenda for April 12th also includes a closed session for discussion of employees, records and ratings, and records protected from disclosure by law.

