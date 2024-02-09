Princeton Board of Education to meet on Feb. 12

Share To Your Social Network

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will discuss a 2024-2025 school calendar proposal and amend the 2023-2024 calendar. The board will meet in the high school library on February 12th at 5:30.

Other items on the agenda include board policy updates, school safety grant and lead testing updates, the annual performance review, a counselor’s program review, and health insurance funding. The agenda for the Princeton Board of Education meeting on February 12th also includes a closed session for legal actions, real estate, employees, and records protected from disclosure by law.

