Princeton Board of Education receives update on COVID-19; Thanksgiving vacation dates announced

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education received a COVID-19 update during the meeting on November 9th.

The district has a dashboard on its website that will be updated to reflect current active and recovered cases. As of the morning of November 10th, Princeton R-5 had four active cases and six recovered cases involving students and staff.

It was announced Thanksgiving vacation will be November 25th through 27th, and school will not be in session those days. School board election filing dates are December 15th through January 19th. The school board election is on April 6th.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved the extra duty resignation of Head Softball Coach Heather Hall.

