The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the increase of lunch and breakfast prices for the 2018-2019 school year at a meeting Monday evening.

Student prices increased by ten cents meaning kindergarten through 12th-grade breakfast will be $1.50, kindergarten through sixth-grade lunch $2.35, seventh through 12th-grade lunch $2.60, adult breakfast $2.00, and adult lunch $3.40.

The board approved refunding the senior class dues as the senior class voted to forgo the senior trip and requested class dues be refunded. The remaining balance will stay in the class alumni account for reunion gatherings.

The board approved the purchase of fitness equipment for the new addition at the Stacy Building. The purchase includes new free weights, treadmills, recumbent bikes, seated row machines, ellipticals, and a cable crossover machine. Approved was a bid from ProMaxima Manufacturing of $34,712.01. The district has received donations and pledges to cover the entire purchase. Second Wind Exercise Equipment also submitted a bid of $42,346.14. The facility will be utilized by the school district and available to Stacy members outside of school hours.

The board approved the cooperating summer school program with the Trenton R-9 District with current Princeton students able to enroll in the “Summer Journey” program. Classes for Princeton students will be held May 23 through June 22 with transportation to be provided by the Trenton district. The bus will leave the Princeton campus at 7 o’clock in the morning and return at 3:45 in the afternoon. Students with perfect or near perfect attendance will be eligible for gift cards and other prizes.

The board approved the addition of an Early Childhood Special Education Program for the 2018-2019 school year. The district will serve students that qualify for services starting at age three and will employ a paraprofessional to assist with the program.

The board discussed staffing regarding the custodial department. One custodial position is open, and another position will likely be added before the start of next school year. The board will review more information at the June meeting and the board also approved additional board policies.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved the resignations of junior high/high school teachers Wade Hall, Alex Lloyd, and Lindsay Landis. The board approved the extra duty assignment for Elementary Student Council to Lori Puls and employed junior high/high school teacher Cody Scroggie as well as Jeanenne Zeider as an elementary paraprofessional and Holly Glenn as a food cashier.

