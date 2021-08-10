Princeton Board of Education approves tax rate

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the proposed tax rate on Monday evening.

The total tax rate is $5.1757 per $100 of assessed value. That includes $4.0425 for incidental, 95.32 cents for debt service, and 18 cents for capital projects. This year’s total tax rate is 1.08 cents more than last year’s.

The board voluntarily rolled back the debt service levy to maintain its promise of a no tax increase bond issue passed in April 2017. The state auditor’s computation of the debt service tax rate was $1.7752. Princeton R-5 voluntarily reduced the levy to 95.32 cents.

The board approved the senior class’s request for open lunch for the 2021-2022 school year. Open lunch for the senior class will begin on the first day of school, which is August 24th.

A banking resolution was approved adding the superintendent’s secretary, Carrie Goodin, to have signing authority.

The board discussed the COVID-19 School Reentry Plan. The plan is available on the Princeton R-5’s website.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved Jim Miller as a school bus driver and Katie Radewald as a preschool paraprofessional.

