Princeton Board of Education approves substitute pay increase

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education the evening of Wednesday, September 16th approved increasing substitute pay to $100 per day and $110 per day for long-term of 10 days or more for the same teacher. The previous substitute pay was $85 and $95 respectively.

COVID-19 procedures were discussed. The board is thankful staff and students have adapted to new routines and procedures. Three positive cases have been reported for Princeton R-5, but the buildings have remained open.

No announcements were made from a closed session to discuss legal actions, real estate, employees, and records.

