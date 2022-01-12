Princeton Board of Education approves extended COVID-19 leave; evaluating possibility of participation in Grand River Conference

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved a resolution to extend COVID-19 leave through June 2022 during a closed session on January 10th.

The resolution supports the extension of paid leave for all employees instructed not to report to work and who did not exhaust the former Emergency Paid Sick Leave. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act provided two weeks, or up to 80 hours, of Emergency Paid Sick Leave for qualifying reasons related to COVID-19.

After the closed session, it was announced the retirement was approved for Elementary Principal Dana Seymour. The resignations were approved for high school teachers Aaron Stark and Beth Boxley.

During the regular meeting, Athletic Director Scott Ussery and Coach Nathan Powell presented information on Princeton’s current conference affiliation. The information showed a downward trend of student enrollment at Princeton R-5.

The district is evaluating possibly applying to participate in the West Division of the Grand River Conference. Princeton currently plays in the East Division. The move could also potentially lead to Princeton moving to an eight-man football program.

The district will hold an information night in the high school activities room on January 17 at 6 p.m. The presentation will include a discussion and examination of enrollment numbers, a potential conference divisional change, and the possible transition to eight-man football.

The board will also accept public comments at the regular meetings in February and March. It is anticipated the board will vote on the proposal at the March 14 meeting.

Policy updates were also approved on January 10.