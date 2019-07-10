Princeton Board of Education approves demolition bid

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved a bid for demolition at its meeting on Monday evening.

HF Excavating LLC’s bid was approved for the demolition and removal of 412 South Ballew Street not to exceed $8,875. It was the only bid received for the work with work to be completed by August 17th.

Bids were approved from Bimbo Bakeries for bread, Anderson Erickson for milk, and MFA Oil for fuel.

The board approved student and staff handbooks for the 2019-2020 school year. The tax rate hearing was set for the evening of August 19th at 5:15 and the audit date was moved from July 16th to July 18th.

The board was presented information on equipment needs for grounds keeping and facility needs. Floor scrubbers, a blower, and lawnmowers were discussed.

The footing was completed last week on the maintenance, storage, and locker room building. The plumber is expected to be finished this week.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved the resignation of Cherri Delameter from her Parents as Teachers position.