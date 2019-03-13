Princeton Board of Education approves contracts for next school year

The board approved teaching, administrative, athletic, and activities extra-duty contracts for the next academic year. The board approved the resignation of junior high school football coach Dave McCumber. The board approved the hourly pay rate for The parents as teachers position at $15.00 an hour for the next school year.

Contractors will return to the district this spring to improve drainage around the track. Warranty work will be done at the Stacy Center and the elementary building where there have been roof leaks.

Bids are to be sought for the construction of a maintenance and storage facility at the southeast portion of the campus. The building will replace a structure removed during the construction of the elementary school addition and parking lot. The facility will be used for storage, district mowers, track, and field equipment storage, and to provide locker rooms. Bid documents are anticipated Monday, March 18th at the Superintendent’s office.

The district will continue to seek a vehicle more efficient for transporting smaller numbers of passengers. The board previously had approved an online bid to be entered for a used Ford Expedition, however, the winning quote was higher than the district’s approved top bid.

The last day of classes this school year in Princeton is May 29th because of makeup days.