Princeton Board of Education approves calendar for next school year

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved next year’s school calendar Wednesday evening with school scheduled to begin August 21st and end May 20th, 2020 for Princeton.

The Annual Performance Report was presented. Princeton R-5 received 112 and a half points out of a possible 120 points overall for 2018, which equates to 93.8%. The district scored 92 and a half percent in academic achievement points. The overall score is down from 2017’s 95% but up from 2016’s 87.1%. 2018 was the first year a new set of Missouri Learning Standards were assessed.

Princeton R-5 administrators are working with the board of education to create a plan for ensuring the district’s curriculum aligns with the newly adopted standards. Superintendent Jerry Girdner said most of the construction is complete. The board will meet later this month to discuss summer construction and improvements.

During a closed session, the board approved the resignation of Food Service Director Tamme Schwartzkopf. A raise was approved for technology assistant pay to $15. Contract extensions were approved for Elementary Principal Dana Seymour and High School Principal Brent Mitchell both for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.