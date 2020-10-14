Princeton Board of Education approves bus routes, hears update on ball field relocation plan

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved school bus routes and heard an update on the ball field relocation plan on the evening of Tuesday, October 13th.

A news release reports the Princeton Ball Association and Princeton School District are working to relocate the softball and baseball complex from its current location in the lower Mercer County Fairgrounds area to the west side of the intersection of Route FF and U. S. Highway 136 just west of Dollar General. The new location will move the fields out of the floodplain and the current form the Weldon Fork of the Grand River.

Funding for the three fields, a parking lot, and a concession/storage building is made possible by a $150,000 matching gift pledge from Judy Derry Mahoney. For every $1 donated, Mahoney has pledged to match that donation up to $150,000.

The Princeton Ball Association has entered into a financial gift agreement with Mahoney. The gift is made in memory of Russ and Elna Derry for the use and benefit of the school and community youth. In recognition of the gift, the ball association will name the new complex the Russ Derry Sports Complex.

Checks can be mailed to The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri at 1006 West Saint Maartens Drive in Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506. Indicate on the memo line to designate Princeton Ball Fields for the donation.

The school board discussed upcoming winter events at Princeton R-5. The district will encourage community members to watch the live stream on the district’s Facebook page.

Athletic and Activity Director Scott Ussery will issue guidelines for attendance at indoor events. The guidelines will include social distancing, encouraging face coverings, and assigned seating sections for home and visitors. Administrators will develop plans for the Halloween party and Christmas concerts.

In a closed session, the board approved the hiring of Trish Theiss for fourth through sixth grade Language Arts and Spelling for the second semester.

